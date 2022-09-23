Hear Skid Row’s Thundering New Single ‘Time Bomb’

Skid Row has shared a new song called "Time Bomb," the third from their upcoming album The Gang's All Here. You can listen to the song below and keep an eye out for the official music video, which is set for release on Sept. 28.

"Time Bomb" finds the New Jersey rockers doing what they do best: delivering supersized guitar riffs over thundering drum-and-bass grooves. Singer Erik Gronwall fires off soaring vocal lines and emphasizes the song title with his "tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, tick, boom!" refrain.

The song deals with the steadily mounting pressure that comes with daily self-indulgence and monotony. "What would it be like to be in that position?" bassist Rachel Bolan asked in a statement. "Just be completely going about life, your normal everyday thing, but you're thiiiiis close to just completely losing your shit?"

Skid Row previously previewed The Gang's All Here with its rollicking title track and the swaggering "Tear it Down." The band will release the 10-song LP on Oct. 14.

"We are beyond excited to release this record," Bolan and guitarist Dave "The Snake" Sabo said in a statement. "It has been a long time in the making and a lot of hard work has been put into it by the band and our producer Nick Raskulinecz. The addition of Erik has lifted the songs to new heights."

The Gang's All Here marks the band's first album with Gronwall, the 34-year-old Swedish singer who previously fronted the Swedish rock band H.E.A.T. and won the Swedish Idol television competition in 2009 after auditioning with Skid Row's "18 and Life." Gronwall replaced former DragonForce singer ZP Theart, who joined Skid Row in 2016 but didn't release any music with the band during his six-year tenure.