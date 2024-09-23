Skid Row Guitarist Says Reunion Could End Like Jane’s Addiction

Skid Row guitarist Scotti Hill said the long-discussed and often-dismissed prospect of a reunion with Sebastian Bach might end up like the recent Jane’s Addiction fiasco.

Perry Farrell’s onstage assault of Dave Navarro forced Jane’s Addiction off the road on Sept. 13 after a handful of original line-up shows, with the guitarist’s most recent comments hinting that the recently-reunited original lineup won’t return.

And while Skid Row have frequently discussed their determination to not bring back original singer Bach after firing him in 1996, Hill took the opportunity of the Jane’s Addiction implosion to make his point in a new way.

“I understand why people want that, but it wouldn’t be how they remembered it – it wouldn’t be what they expected,” he told Hear 2 Zen in a recent interview (video below). “They would be disappointed; we would be unhappy.”

He continued: “We just saw what happens when you try to do something like that… talking about Jane’s Addiction. And it's terrible what happened to those guys – I feel terrible for them. But some reunions maybe shouldn't happen.”

Hill argued there was “a lot on the line” when a band tours, arguing: “Their whole crew… boom, just like that, ‘Okay, you're out of work.’ That’s affecting a good amount of people and affecting their families. It affects [all] the people that put tours together.

“The average fan doesn’t understand how many parts there are to make this thing happen. It sucks what happened with that whole thing – but I hope everybody comes through it healthy and back on their feet.”

He added: “When I saw that go down, I could relate to it on many different ways – many ways. I’ve been on both sides of that coin.”

Skid Row Have List of Potential Guest Singers

Skid Row recently delivered a series of shows with Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale at the front, following the departure of most recent full-time singer Eric Gronwall. In the same interview Hill confirmed the band were planning to continue gigging without a permanent vocalist – but refused to name any of those on the shortlist.

“Some of them aren’t realistic, and we’ve [picked] some people that would probably love to do it, but can’t do it because their style,” he said. “It just doesn’t match, or maybe they don’t have the range. … [T]he range of those vocals, they’re very hard to sing.”

He said it was possible to adapt their tuning for the right singer, but that he’d rather not. “When Johnny [Solinger] was in the band, we tuned down a half step,” he explained. “I wouldn’t tune down any more than a half step, 'cause then you can hear it. … I don’t not like it; I don’t disagree with it – but I can hear it. So, yeah, I think [it needs to] sound as close to original as it can, as far as tempos and pitch.”

Watch Scotti Hill’s Interview