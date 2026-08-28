Sebastian Bach will finally step on stage tonight (Aug. 28) with the members of Twisted Sister to make his unofficial debut with the band as the new frontman replacing Dee Snider, who had to step away due to health concerns.

The group is set to play under their alter ego, Bent Brother, at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey on Friday evening. During a conversation in the weeks leading up to the intimate gig, Bach was jokingly coy, when asked about Bent Brother. "I've never heard of these cats," he tells UCR. "I just heard that they kick ass, so I don't know what [else] to tell you."

The New Jersey appearance will be an intimate preview (the Ballroom has a general capacity of 2,000 people) in advance of some of the larger venues Twisted Sister will play on their proper tour with Bach, which begins officially Sept. 4 in Palmer, Alaska at the Borealis Theatre.

What Can Fans Expect From the Upcoming Twisted Sister Concerts With Bach?

Sebastian tells UCR that the opportunity to do these shows is one that goes straight back to the beginning of his professional career.

"I kind of learned how to be in Skid Row from being a fan of Twisted Sister," he said, before telling us how he's been getting ready for the gigs.

"I'm 58. The guys, Jay Jay [French] just turned 74, so I'm pretty young in in comparison, but I'm not no spring chicken myself either," he says. "I get banged up [playing shows]. I gotta do stretches and stuff [with my legs]. You know as you get older, you still have energy, but it kind of comes in spurts."

"So, like on a show day, I'm not doing anything, really. I'm circling [around, asking] 'What time do we go on?' Whatever time it is, I get the rock and roll job done every night. But the rest of the day, I'm not using my voice. I'm resting," Bach explains. "I'm doing sit-ups and push-ups in my hotel room. That's what I do, and that's kind of boring. But what I'm saying is, We're not partying every night and stuff like that, like we definitely used to."

Bach is 'Very Excited' About Playing Live With Twisted Sister

The singer performed "I Wanna Rock" with his solo band earlier this year and his enthusiasm for what's next is, as always, quite visible. This time, it's driven by the pending road work with Twisted. "The focus is [always] on delivering a quality rock show, so that's going to be [my job] with Twisted Sister," he tells UCR. "I'm very excited. I love the music. Dee Snider has always been one of my favorite entertainers and he's a great friend. I'm honored to continue the legacy of SMF number one [as] SMF number two."

What Sebastian Bach is Doing Besides Twisted Sister

The frontman has been keeping a busy schedule playing solo shows with his band and will continue to do that through the fall, in between his commitments with Twisted Sister. He'll even do a spoken word appearance and book signing in Texas and is already booking shows into 2027 as well. You can see all of his upcoming concerts below.

Bach is also officially starting to work on his next solo album, which will be the follow-up to 2024's Child Within the Man. But fans can hear new music from the singer right now. He recently recorded a new version of "Nothin's Gonna Stand in Our Way" for a reimagined 40th anniversary soundtrack for 1986's The Transformers: The Movie.

READ MORE: Sebastian Bach Is Starting a New Album

The Transformers: The Movie: The Soundtrack: The Reformatted Edition landed earlier this summer and he's jazzed about how his contribution to the album turned out. "I think it came out killer," he says. "We also did it live in San Diego at the Transformers event, which was really fun. So I'm happy to be part of it."

Watch Sebastian Bach Perform at the Transformers Movie 40th Anniversary Concert

Sebastian Bach, 2026 Tour Dates

8/28 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

8/29 – Bow, WA @ Skagit Valley

9/4 - Palmer, AK @ Borealis Theatre *

9/6 - Salem, OR @ The Pavilion at the Oregon State Fairgrounds *

9/12 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater *

9/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Oklahoma State Fair

9/19 – North Richland Hills, TX @ NRH Library ‘Setlist & Stories’ Book Signing

9/27 - Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair *

10/2 - W. Springfield, MA @ Big E Arena *

10/3 – St. Louis, MO @ Family Arena

10/8 - Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino *

10/10 - Windsor, ON @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *

10/18 - Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana *

10/23 - Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino **

11/7 - Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino ***

11/14 - Charles Town, WV @ Event Center at Hollywood Casino *

11/20 - Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

11/21 - Carterville, IL @ Walker’s Bluff

12/11 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Ferg's Pavilion *

1/30 - Effingham IL @ Effingham Performance Center

2/13 - Riverside IA @ Riverside Casino

2/20 - Lincoln RI @ Bally's Twin River

5/6-11 - Monsters of Rock Cruise @ Los Angeles

*-with Twisted Sister

**-with Steven Adler

***-with Slaughter