Watch a Clip From ‘Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery': Exclusive Premiere

The members of Kiss have gotten animated for the new cartoon adventure Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery, and you can watch an exclusive clip from the movie right here.

As previously reported, Rock and Roll Mystery not only features the voices of Kiss members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer, the soundtrack includes an assortment of the band's songs — including one new number, "Don't Touch My Ascot," recorded specially for the film.

It wouldn't be a Scooby adventure without seemingly supernatural nefarious deeds, and Mystery fits that bill by bringing the detective dog and his friends together with Kiss to stop a villain dubbed the Crimson Witch, "a spooky lady with a nefarious plan to summon the evil and powerful Destroyer from the alternate dimension of Kissteria," from ruining the band's "highly anticipated sold out concert" at the Kiss World amusement park.

In addition to the regular Scooby voice cast and the members of Kiss, Rock and Roll Mystery features a group of special guests that includes Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Darius Rucker, Garry Marshall, Penny Marshall, Jennifer Carpenter and Pauley Perrette, all of whom collaborate to deliver what the studio promises is "a rockin’ good time" and "an explosive, new, must-see musical adventure no Kiss Army member will want to miss."

Check out the clip from Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery above. The film is now available for purchase on digital video and DVD or Blu-ray.

