Sammy Hagar has been living it up this week in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, sharing the stage with several rock legends — including Belinda Carlisle, Jerry Cantrell, Joey Belladonna and Deen Castronovo — during a series of concerts for his annual birthday bash.

You can see videos from the shows below.

Sammy Hagar Rocks With Jerry Cantrell, Joey Belladonna, Belinda Carlisle and More

The Red Rocker, who turns 78 on Monday, played a variety of solo hits, Van Halen tracks and Montrose classics down at Cabo Wabo, along with a number of star-studded rock covers.

Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell took the stage on Oct. 7, the first of four birthday shows, to perform the band's "Would?" and "Man in the Box." Cantrell returned for round two on Oct. 9, performing "Rooster" and "Would?" alongside Zach Throne, Kenny Aronoff, Michael Anthony and Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X.

Later that night, Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna and Journey drummer Deen Castronovo took to the stage for a cover of Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)." Hagar rejoined them for performances of Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" and AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie."

The good times kept rolling during Hagar's third birthday show on Saturday, when he welcomed Belinda Carlisle to the stage for electrified renditions of the Go-Go's' "We Got the Beat" and her solo hit "Heaven Is a Place on Earth."

Sammy Hagar Wishes Happy Birthday to David Lee Roth

Hagar even shouted out his Van Halen predecessor, David Lee Roth, who turned 71 on Friday. "He's a fuckin' Libra, he can't be all bad!" Hagar exclaimed before leading the crowd in a "Happy Birthday" singalong.

The singer's band also dusted off the Roth-era Van Halen classic "I'm the One," with Phil X on guitar, Aronoff on drums and Anthony tackling bass and lead vocals.

Hagar, ever the workaholic, released a new live album, The Residency, culled from his recent Best of All Worlds Las Vegas shows, on Friday. He'll return to Vegas for more residency shows in March and September 2026.

Watch Joey Belladonna, Phil X and Deen Castronovo Play 'Separate Ways (World Apart)' at Sammy Hagar's Birthday Bash

Watch Jerry Cantrell Play 'Rooster' at Sammy Hagar's Birthday Bash

Watch Sammy Hagar, Phil X and Deen Castronovo Play 'You Give Love a Bad Name'

Watch Sammy Hagar and Belinda Carlisle Sing 'We Got the Beat'

Watch Belinda Carlisle Sing 'Heaven Is a Place on Earth' at Sammy Hagar's Birthday Bash

Watch Sammy Hagar Wish David Lee Roth a Happy Birthday

Watch Michael Anthony, Kenny Aronoff and Phil X Play 'I'm the One'