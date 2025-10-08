Rush Adds 11 More Shows to Surprise Comeback Tour

Rush has added nearly a dozen more stops on their surprise Fifty Something comeback tour. Surviving members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will be joined on the road by Anika Nilles, who's filling in for Rush's late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.

Concerts were added in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, among others. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. Newly added stops are in bold.

These shows mark the first time Lee and Lifeson have toured together since the finale of Rush's R40 Tour on Aug. 1, 2015, at the Forum in Los Angeles. The Fifty Something Tour comes full circle by returning to the venue with a kickoff show in June 2026.

Sign ups for the artist presales are already underway; deadline to sign up is 11:59PM ET on Thursday, Oct. 9. The artist presale then begins at Noon local time on Monday, Oct. 13, in the U.S. and Canada and at Noon local time on Thursday, Oct. 16 in Mexico. They'll be handled on individual ticketing sites including Ticketmaster and SeatGeek.

Other presales will also be sponsored by Citi in the U.S., American Express in Canada and Banamex in Mexico. General onsale begins at Noon local time on Friday, Oct. 17 for the U.S. and Canada, and 11AM local time in Mexico.

How Many Sets Will Rush Played Each Night?

Rush will play two sets each night. "It's been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil," Lee said in an official statement. "After all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it, and that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of Rush music."

As for Nilles, Lee added that they "could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated Rush fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role." Additional musicians will likely join them on stage.

Rush's 2026 Fifty Something Tour

(newly announced stops in bold)

6/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

6/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

6/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

6/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

6/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

6/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

6/26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

6/28 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

6/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

7/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/9 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

9/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

9/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

