Rush Plans on Expanding the Band With ‘Another Musician or Two’ for 2026 Tour

Rush has announced a reunion tour for 2026, but they've got more plans up their sleeve.

Right now, the lineup for the Fifty Something tour features Rush cofounders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, plus a new drummer, Anika Nilles. (Rush's original drummer, Neil Peart, passed away in January of 2020.)

However, in a press release, Lee noted that they would like to "add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our fancy new dance steps."

Lee also spoke about expanding the band at a private event held at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on Sunday evening.

"When we did those gigs for Taylor [Hawkins’] tribute, Greg Kurstin played keyboards, and God that was just so nice for me not to be stuck in that one place," he said. "We're still working those details out, but that’s where we’re headed."

A Statement From Neil Peart's Family

Nilles, 42, previously worked for Jeff Beck, and she clearly has the blessing of Peart's family.

"Neil's musicianship was singular," Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart, Peart’s widow and daughter said in a statement. "Compositions of intricacy and power that expanded what rhythm itself could express. As both drummer and lyricist, he was irreplaceable. Inimitable in his artistry, and unmatched in the depth and imagination he brought to the lyrics that inspired and moved so many, he profoundly shaped how fans connected with him and the band, giving voice and meaning to their own lives. As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again."

The Fifty Something tour will begin on June 7, 2026 in Los Angeles.