Ozzy Osbourne, Robert Plant and Oasis in Rockfield Studio Film

The history of Rockfield, the Welsh farm that became one of the U.K.’s most iconic recording studios, is explored in the upcoming documentary Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm.

Queen recorded the classic “Bohemian Rhapsody” in the remote live-in location; Black Sabbath, Rush, Judas Priest and Motorhead all made use of its advanced facilities too. In later years, artists including Oasis and Robert Plant worked there.

Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Plant and Liam Gallagher are among those seen in the film. Osbourne recalls Sabbath’s visit in the movie's trailer. “We’d never been in a studio," he said. "We’d never been on a farm!” Former Oasis singer Gallagher says, “Everyone wanted to make the songs the best they could, and if that breeded a bit of competition, so be it. … That’s when it all went a bit tits-up.”

You can watch the trailer below.

A statement outlined the story of the studio’s founders, siblings Kingsley and Charles Ward. “Fifty years ago, deep in the Welsh countryside, two brothers were milking cows and preparing to take over the family farm – but dreamed of making music," it reads. "They had the audacious idea to build a studio in their farmhouse attic and record their own tunes. Animals were kicked out of barns and musicians were moved into Nan’s spare bedroom. Inadvertently, they’d launched the legendary Rockfield studios.”

The movie will premiere at this year’s South by South West festival in Austin on March 16, with further release details to come. You can find out more at the official website.