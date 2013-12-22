Rick Nielsen has been the commander-in-chief of one of the greatest rock and roll bands in the world for decades. Cheap Trick has been his vision, and as lead guitarist and primary songwriter, Nielsen helped shape the sound, style and attack of the band. More than ably helped by bassist Tom Petersson, erstwhile drummer Bun E. Carlos and the one and only Robin Zander on vocals, Cheap Trick have been a musical force of few peers since first letting those power chords fly.

Nielsen has always had his own style not only when it came to clothes, but also with his guitar playing. Avoiding the scientific and sterile approach of so many six stringers, Nielsen went for feel and let it rock. Cheap Trick are rarely off the road, still delivering the goods at every show. We tip our baseball cap and spin our bow tie to him with our list of the Top 10 Rick Nielsen Cheap Trick Songs.