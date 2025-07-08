Queensryche Announces 2025 US Tour With Accept
Queensryche will hit the road this fall for a sprawling U.S. tour featuring support from fellow '80s metal veterans Accept.
The Volume and Vengeance Tour kicks off on Nov. 7 in Denver and concludes on Dec. 20 in Temecula, California. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.
You can see the full list of dates below.
The Volume and Vengeance Tour has been a goal of both bands for a long time, according to Queensryche.
"For years and years both bands have discussed wanting to do a proper tour together, and the time has finally arrived," the headliners said in a statement. "And while we both have our unique stylistic approaches, both bands continue to have a deep and revered history, shared by an amazing fan-base that is sure to enjoy this moment in time."
Queensryche released their latest album, Digital Noise Alliance, in 2022. Accept delivered their most recent studio effort, Humanoid, in 2024.
Queensryche 2025 Tour With Accept
11/07 - Denver, CO @ Summit
11/08 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center
11/09 - Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre
11/11 - Peoria, IL @ TempleLive at Peoria Scottish Rite Theater
11/13 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/14 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
11/15 - Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland Masonic
11/16 - Columbus, OH @ TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum
11/18 - Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theater
11/19 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Kirby Center
11/21- Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre
11/22 - Hartford, CT @ The Webster
11/23 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
11/25 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
11/26 - Harrisburg, PA @ Capitol City Music Hall
11/28 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
11/29 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
12/02 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
12/03 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
12/05 - Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
12/06 - Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino
12/09 - Fort Smith, AR @ Commandry at TempleLive
12/11- Houston, TX @ House of Blues
12/14 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
12/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
12/18 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
12/19 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
12/20 - Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater Casino
