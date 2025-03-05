Prince Estate Afraid of His Humanity, Says Axed Movie Creator

Ezra Edelman has revealed his fury over his Prince documentary being axed by Netflix after a dispute over its contents.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker spent five years on The Book of Prince, a nine-hour exploration of the late musician’s life. When Prince's estate objected to some elements of the completed work, Netflix canceled it and announced a new movie was being discussed in direct partnership with the estate.

“I can’t get past this, of the short-sightedness of a group of people whose interest is their own bottom line,” Edelman said in a recent episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out (video below).

“They’re afraid of his humanity. The lawyer who runs this estate essentially said he believed that this would do generational harm to Prince; in essence, that the portrayal of Prince in this film – what people learn about him – would deter younger viewers and fans, potentially, from loving Prince.”

He said that while the documentary did address darker aspects of Prince’s character, the result was a deeper understanding of his art rather than an overall negative view. He rejected the estate’s allegation that the film contained untruths.

“It’s a joke,” he said. “Here’s the one thing [the estate was] allowed to do – check the film for factual inaccuracies. Guess what? They came back with a 17-page document full of editorial issues, not factual issues. Do you think I have any interest in putting on a film that is factually inaccurate?”

Documentary Audiences Settling For Slop, Director Claims

Edelman went on to say that the replacement documentary would be “a hagiographic propaganda love letter… Are you going to learn anything about Prince? I doubt it. Are you going to learn anything dark about Prince? I doubt it. Are you going to learn anything complicating about Prince? I doubt it.”

He added: “We live in a culture… where the subject gets to dictate who they are to everybody. … You now have a lot of companies and filmmakers making deals with the subject, sanitizing their story.

“There are movies being made with subjects that have some say in how the story is told or are getting paid for the access, which to me is a no-no.” He reflected that the target audience “doesn’t seem to care or know the difference.

“It’s like they’re being served slop, and they’re getting used to the fact … I think that’s the bigger issue. [My] film about Prince, to me, it’s a full meal… it’s not something you can just like tear through. It’s tough at times.”

Watch Ezra Edelman’s Interview