Prince’s Lawyer Claims Documentary Mixes ‘Facts With Falsehoods’

The back and forth over a yet-to-be-released Prince documentary continues to escalate.

The film, helmed by Academy Award-winning director Ezra Edelman, has been in production for over five years. A recent report in New York Times Magazine detailed the extensive degree to which the musician’s life is chronicled. Prince’s incredible talent – including his songwriting, virtuoso musicianship and prolific output – is put on display, but so are some of the unflattering aspects of his personality, including his demanding nature and occasionally violent temper.

In the New York Times story, writer Sasha Weiss praised the film, describing it as “a cursed masterpiece that the public may never be allowed to see.”

The reason, she explained, was that the Prince estate (which changed ownership during the years the film has been in production) was disappointed with the way the late musician was portrayed. Weiss singled out L. Londell McMillan, Prince’s longtime lawyer, as someone who was adamantly opposed to the documentary’s tone.

According to Weiss, after a cut of the film was shown to the Prince estate for a factual review, “McMillan responded with 17 pages of notes demanding changes. Edelman, wanting to reach a compromise, made some adjustments. But he was adamant that he wouldn’t remove episodes or ideas that felt crucial for the film’s narrative and journalistic cohesion.”

McMillan was unwilling to budge on his demands, and in another meeting he reportedly claimed the documentary “would do generational harm to Prince.”

Prince's Lawyer Defends His Stance

With the New York Times article generating renewed interest in the project, McMillan has defended his position.

“Let me ask YOU, if you found out that someone didn’t like you and/or hated how others loved you, would you trust them and let them make a major film story on your life, then you see the rough cuts mix facts with falsehood, speculation, omissions with opinions?” the lawyer wrote on X (formerly Twitter), followed by “GTHOH,” an acronym for “get the hell outta here.”

When a Prince fan asked McMillan why he didn’t respond to Weiss’ request for comment, the lawyer replied: “I would love it; I am still waiting for our partners to let me tell the story. Everyone is not fearless and as loyal to Prince.”

As Weiss pointed out in her article, McMillan is a "polarizing figure" in the music industry who has been described as "controlling and bullying." "Several people I spoke to said they believe McMillan’s objections come down to a fear that the film will get Prince 'canceled' and devalue the estate’s bottom line," she noted.

In a separate tweet, McMillian seemingly addressed critics who claim he's unwilling to compromise. "In life, some people and things are worth fighting for," the lawyer declared. "Do it right or do not do it at all, period!"