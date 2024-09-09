Was Prince’s Famous Rock Hall Guitar Solo an ‘Act of Revenge’?

Prince’s otherworldly guitar solo at the 2004 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony remains a timeless example of his extraordinary musical ability. Now, a documentary has shed some light on the context behind his performance.

In a recent story for New York Times Magazine, writer Sasha Weiss offered an in-depth examination of the yet-to-be-released documentary about Prince’s life. The film, directed by Academy Award winner Ezra Edelman, takes a strikingly honest look at the complex musical genius that Prince was.

Towards the end of the film – which currently sits at nine hours in length – Prince’s Hall of Fame performance is highlighted. On that night, the Purple One joined Tom Petty, Steve Winwood, Jeff Lynne and Dhani Harrison to honor George Harrison with a rendition of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” Prince remained unseen for much of the performance, lingering in the background as each of the other musicians played through their respective portions of the song. Then he stepped up and delivered a blistering guitar solo that remains unmatched in the history of Hall of Fame events.

Watch Prince Performing 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps'

Prince Reportedly Felt Slighted by 'Rolling Stone'

According to the new documentary, Prince had something to prove that night. The previous year, he had been left out of Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time. Jann Wenner, Rolling Stone’s co-founder, was also one of the heads of the Hall of Fame.

“Prince nursed these kinds of slights,” Weiss reported in the New York Times Magazine article, “and his commandeering of the stage — at an event associated with Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone — was, in part, an act of revenge. There’s spite and aggression in the performance. But there’s also pain — in his wincing face, his apartness: a small, soigné Black man onstage with these rumpled white rockers.”

In the documentary, Prince’s Hall of Fame performance is contrasted with scenes from his past, including his tumultuous childhood.

“Suddenly, this triumphant performance is given this other dimension of insecurity and insistence in the face of all doubters — the white rock establishment, his uncomprehending parents, the demons in his head,” Weiss explained. “The keening he elicits from the guitar is so plaintive, you want to weep too. A close friend of his later told me that Prince would watch this performance over and over.”

Why the Prince Documentary May Never Be Released

Edelman has been working on the Prince documentary since 2019, when he was recruited by executives at Netflix to helm the project. Despite five years of painstaking work, the film may never be released.

The crux of the problem seemingly stems from a debate over final edit. When Edelman signed on, Prince’s estate was being administered by a bank in Minnesota. The filmmaker was given access to Prince’s expansive vault of material, along with a promise that the estate would have no influence over his documentary. However, years later the estate changed hands. Its new executors reportedly objected to Edelman’s portrayal of Prince – which included his prodigious talent, but also his controlling nature and, at times, confrontational manner.

“Last spring, [the estate] saw a cut and, claiming that it misrepresented Prince, entered into a protracted battle with Netflix, which owns the rights to the film, to prevent its release,” Weiss reported. “As of today, there is no indication that the film will ever come out.”