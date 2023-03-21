Peter Gabriel Announces Additional 2023 North American Tour Dates

Peter Gabriel has announced 13 new shows, including dates in Dallas, Austin, Pittsburgh, Denver and several other North American cities. The concerts join the previously announced dates for the U.S. leg of the former Genesis singer's first tour since 2014. You can see the complete list of tour dates below.

General on-sale tickets will be available on March 24; a presale will be available at Peter’s Fan Club mailing list, beginning March 21. More information can be found on Gabriel's website.

The upcoming trek could find Gabriel taking advantage of an idea he's been cultivating for 50 years. He recently told Yahoo that he'd like to mount a stage show based on life-sign readings from artists as they perform. The singer explained that it would involve “three outputs from each musician – one: their music; two: their body; three: their brain,” which could be used to control lights and image projections.

Technology, including AI, has progressed to the point that Gabriel's original visions are now more feasible and he's not intimidated by the onslaught of artificial intelligence. "We might as well just grab the algorithms and dance with them, rather than fight them," he said. "Unfortunately, I don’t think my job or anyone’s job is safe from AI. The way to look at it, though, is this amazing tool kit is just coming into our possession and we could do all sorts of extraordinary things, including perhaps – and I do say ‘perhaps’ – protecting our future.”

Gabriel is set to release i/o later this year, his first album of new originals since 2002's Up. Three songs, "Panopticon, "The Court" and "Playing for Time," have been released to date. Gabriel plans to release new songs during each new full moon of 2023. Even as he works to wrap up the current record, he's got other ideas brewing. "If I have the stamina, I may just keep going," he told Uncut. "I'm an awkward sod. I like doing things differently if I can."

Peter Gabriel North American Tour 2023

Sept. 8 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 9 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 13 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Sept. 14 - Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden

Sept. 16 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 18 - New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 20 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 22 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Sept. 23 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ PPG Paints Arena

Sept 25 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Sept. 27 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sept. 29 - Detroit, Michigan @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 30 - Chicago, Illinois @ United Center

Oct. 2 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Fiserv Forum

Oct. 3 - St. Paul, Minnesota @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 7 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 8 - Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 11 - San Francisco, California @ Chase Center

Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, California @ Kia Forum

Oct. 14 - Palm Springs, California @ Acrisure Arena

Oct. 16 - Denver, Colorado @ Ball Arena

Oct. 18 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Oct. 19 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 21 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center