Paul Stanley Expects Solo Band Tour Before Kiss Return

Paul Stanley warned Kiss fans not to expect their farewell tour to resume in the near future and suggested it was more likely that his solo band Soul Station would hit the road first.

While coronavirus lockdown restrictions are set to continue being lifted in the coming months, Stanley told the Lamont & Tonelli radio show on 107.7 The Bone that he didn’t think large-scale shows would resume in the near future.

“I would say that rock concerts on the scale that we do in arenas and stadiums are a ways off, and anybody who thinks that they’re going to be going to a big concert anytime soon, it’s wishful thinking,” he said. "The End of the Road tour will pick up whenever it becomes safe and whenever the legal restrictions are lifted.”

Stanley added: “In the meantime, I’m hoping Soul Station can go out, because I think that there may be different requirements for auditoriums or clubs. If that were the case, then our bags are packed and we’re ready to go out, and when the time is right then Kiss will go out.”

You can listen to the interview below.

Kiss postponed their final tour almost exactly a year ago as the scale of the pandemic became clear. Their most recent performance was a New Year’s Eve show in Dubai, which was streamed live and set records for the scale of its pyrotechnics show.

Looking back, Stanley said, “Some of the flamethrowers we used, it was like having a furnace onstage. I’m sure if there were any astronauts up on the space station, they’d have gone, ‘Ouch!’”

