Paul McCartney played a show in Santa Barbara, California on Friday night, just a few days before the launch of his North American tour.

He played a number of his usual selections, but kicked things off with a Beatles hit he hasn't played live since 1990: "Help!" Available below is footage from before the concert took place of McCartney soundchecking the song.

Elsewhere in the set list was "Now and Then," the 2023 Beatles song that was created with archival recordings of John Lennon and George Harrison, plus a few famous numbers by Wings.

You can also view a complete set list below.

When Does Paul McCartney's Tour Begin?

McCartney is scheduled to begin a North American leg of his Got Back Tour on Sept. 29 in Palm Desert, California. After that, the tour will make stops in places like Denver, Minneapolis, Atlanta, New Orleans, Montreal, Chicago and more.

Performing with McCartney is his longtime band: Paul "Wix" Wickens on keyboards, Brian Ray on bass and guitar, Rusty Anderson on guitar and Abe Laboriel Jr on drums.

Paul McCartney, Sept. 26, 2025, Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, California, Set List:

1. "Help!" (The Beatles song) (First time since 1990)

2. "Coming Up"

3. "Got to Get You Into My Life" (The Beatles song)

4. "Let Me Roll It" (Wings song)

5. "Getting Better" (The Beatles song)

6. "Let 'Em In" (Wings song)

7. "My Valentine"

8. "Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five" (Wings song)

9. "I've Just Seen a Face" (The Beatles song)

10. "Love Me Do" (The Beatles song)

11. "Dance Tonight"

12. "Blackbird" (The Beatles song)

13. "Now and Then" (The Beatles song)

14. "Lady Madonna" (The Beatles song)

15. "Jet" (Wings song)

16. "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da" (The Beatles song)

17. "Get Back" (The Beatles song)

18. "Let It Be" (The Beatles song)

19. "Live and Let Die" (Wings song)

20. "Hey Jude" (The Beatles song)

Encore:

21. "I've Got a Feeling" (The Beatles song) (With virtual John Lennon duet.)

22. "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" (Reprise) (The Beatles song)

23. "Helter Skelter" (The Beatles song)

24. "Golden Slumbers" (The Beatles song)

25. "Carry That Weight" (The Beatles song)

26. "The End" (The Beatles song)