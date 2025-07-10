Paul McCartney Announces 2025 North American Tour Dates
Paul McCartney is getting back on the road this year.
The former Beatle has announced a North American leg of his Got Back Tour that will begin Sept. 29 in Palm Desert, California. From there the tour will make stops in places like Denver, Minneapolis, Atlanta, New Orleans, Montreal, Chicago and more.
A complete list of tour dates can be viewed below. General tickets will be available starting July 18, with a presale on July 15.
The shows will featuring McCartney's longtime band: Paul "Wix" Wickens on keyboards, Brian Ray on bass and guitar, Rusty Anderson on guitar and Abe Laboriel Jr on drums.
When Did McCartney Last Tour?
McCartney's Got Back Tour first launched in 2022 and since then has traveled all over the world.
"The ambition is always to have a good time, and to play well for an appreciative audience," he said in 2024. "The surprise is how enthusiastic the audience members can be, because their enthusiasm reaches us on stage, encourages us to play better all the time."
Paul McCartney Got Back Tour Dates, North America 2025
Sept. 29 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
Oct. 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
Oct. 7 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 11 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field
Oct. 14 – Des Moines, IA @ Casey’s Center
Oct. 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Oct. 22 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Oct. 29 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Nov. 2 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Nov. 3 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Nov. 6 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
Nov. 8 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Nov. 11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 14 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Nov. 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Nov. 18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Nov. 21 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
Nov. 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Nov. 25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
