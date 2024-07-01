Paul McCartney Extends World Tour Days After Turning 82

Age is just a number to Paul McCartney, who's continuing to build a new world tour after turning 82 in June.

McCartney will now play stadium shows on Oct. 15 and 16 at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo. He's also appearing at Estadio da Ressacada on Oct. 19 in Florianopolis, Brazil.

These new shows follow announcements for 2024 concerts across South America, Mexico, the U.K. and Europe. Shows in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay and Mexico are set for October and November. Tour stops in Europe and the U.K. follow in December. See an updated list of McCartney's dates below.

McCartney is still officially calling this his Got Back tour, which began back in April 2022 at Spokane, Washington. Tickets are already on sale for the first Sao Paulo show on Oct. 15 and the Florianopolis date on Oct. 19; pre-sale for the second Sao Paulo concert on Oct. 16 begins on Tuesday, July 2.

Former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr is also touring well into his 80s. Starr just completed a dozen shows with his All-Starr Band that included a Las Vegas residency. The All-Starrs will return in September for a string of stops that conclude at New York City's Radio City Music Hall. Starr turns 84 on July 7.

Paul McCartney 2024 Tour Dates

10/1: Montevideo, Uruguay @ Estadio Centenario

10/5: Bueno Aires, Argentina @ River Plate Stadium

10/11: Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Monumental

10/15: Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

10/16: Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

10/19: Florianopolis, Brazil @ Estádio da Ressacada

10/23: Cordoba, Argentina @ Mario Alberto Kempes

10/27: Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

11/8: Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio BBVA

11/12: Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros

11/17: Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

12/4: Paris, France @ La Défense Arena

12/5: Paris, France @ La Défense Arena

12/9: Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

12/10: Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

12/14: Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

12/15: Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live

12/18: London, UK @ O2 Arena

12/19: London, UK @ O2 Arena

