Paul McCartney Announces 2024 Tour Dates in South America

Paul McCartney has announced new tour dates for 2024 that will take place in South America later this year.

McCartney's Get Back tour will make stops in five South American cities beginning with Montevideo, Uruguay on Oct. 1. From there, he'll play shows in Argentina, Chile and Peru, with the last of the dates scheduled for Oct. 27.

A list of show dates with venue locations can be viewed below. Tickets will be available starting June 14.

"I've written before about the sheer admiration I have for Paul's stamina, and what a challenge it is to keep up with him, but it's unceasingly staggering to watch him consistently step up to the plate on a schedule that would render lesser mortals exhausted," McCartney's U.K. publicist, Stuart Bell, said in a statement back in February. "Something that I love to see while on tour with Paul is the new generations of fans coming to his shows. It's not just young people coming to see Paul, it's young people coming to see Paul with their parents, or even their grandparents, and having such a great time. The music connects them — it connects everybody — despite each song having a different meaning or significance to everyone."

READ MORE: The Night Paul McCartney Played His First Post-Beatles Concert

Paul McCartney, Get Back Tour Dates 2024, South America

Oct. 1 - Montevideo, Uruguay @ Centenario Stadium

Oct. 5 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ River Plate Stadium

Oct. 11 - Santiago, Chile @ Monumental Stadium

Oct. 23 - Cordoba, Argentina @ Mario Estadio Kempes Stadium

Oct. 27 - Lima, Peru @ National Stadium