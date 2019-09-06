Hear Ozzy Osbourne Duet With Post Malone on ‘Take What You Want’

Ozzy Osbourne goes toe-to-toe with one of pop music's biggest stars on the new song "Take What You Want," a duet with rapper Post Malone.

The track starts off just like an Osbourne solo track, as he sings "I feel you crumbling, my arms down to your heart of stone / You bled me dry, just like the tears you've never show / Why don't you take what you want from me, take what you need from me, take what you want and go?" over a haunting, chiming guitar.

After a few lines, Malone and fellow rapper Travis Scott join in with their own variations on the same basic themes, as a hip-hop beat and Auto-Tuned vocals bring things squarely into the modern world. Osbourne returns to sing the same vocal hook a second time, followed by a ripping but uncredited guitar solo.

You can hear the song below.

"Take What You Want" appears on Malone's third solo album, Hollywood's Bleeding, which arrives today. The rapper closed out last year's MTV Video Music Awards by teaming up with Aerosmith for a three-song medley including his own "Rockstar" alongside the band's classics "Dream On" and "Toys in the Attic."

A series of medical issues has kept Osbourne off the road for the entirety of 2019. He was forced to postpone what he's labeled as his final major world tour due to an infection that required hospitalization back in October 2018. The cheekily titled No More Tours 2 dates were scheduled to resume in May, but a severe upper-respiratory infection and then a late-night fall required further cancellations.

The latter incident dislodged metal rods that had been placed in Osbourne's back following a near-fatal ATV accident back in 2003. He was forced to spend two months in the hospital and is still in the process of what he describes a a grueling physical rehabilitation. “For the first, say, four months, I was absolutely in agony," he said. "I was in agony beyond anything I ever experienced before in my life. It was awful."

Osbourne is currently scheduled to return to the road in January. See You on the Other Side -- a massive vinyl box set collecting all of his solo studio albums, including the long-out-of-print The Ultimate Sin and other rarities -- will be released on Nov. 29. A similarly large-scale LP collection of his work with Black Sabbath, The Vinyl Collection 1970-1978, arrives today.

Ozzy Osbourne Year by Year Photos: 1969-2018