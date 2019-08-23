Ozzy Osbourne Solo Albums Collected in Huge Vinyl Box

An expansive new vinyl box set from Ozzy Osbourne will include 1986's long-out-of-print The Original Sin and a disc of hard-to-find rarities.

See You on the Other Side, set for release on Nov. 29, includes 16 Osbourne solo albums on 24 hand-pressed, 150-gram multi-colored splatter vinyl pieces. Pre-orders begin today.

The complete track listing for Flippin’ the B Side is below. See You on the Other Side also features 1980's Mr. Crowley EP, 1990's Just Say Ozzy EP and concert recordings like 2002's Live at Budokan, as well a completely remastered No More Tears. Black Rain, Down to Earth and Scream have never appeared on vinyl in the U.S. There are also 10 posters and a certificate of authenticity personally autographed by Osbourne, among other goodies.

“This one's the most elaborate collection so far," Osbourne said in a news release. "It's very well thought out and well put together. It's got everything in there that you possibly could want, and some surprises along the way. The sound of a vinyl record is different, and I do believe that vinyl sounds better."

This news follows the announcement of a vinyl box set focusing on Osbourne's former band Black Sabbath. The Vinyl Collection 1970-78 includes work from his initial tenure, with a limited-edition run of just 3,000 copies.

Ozzy Osbourne, Flipping the B Side' Track Listing

"You Looking at Me Looking at You" (1980, "Crazy Train" UK 7-inch single)

"One Up the B Side" (1983, Bark at the Moon 7-inch single)

“Spiders” (1983, Bark at the Moon 7-inch single)

“Hero” (1988, a hidden track from U.S. No Rest For the Wicked album)

“The Liar” (1988, “Miracle Man” UK 12-inch single)

“Don't Blame Me” (1991, “Mama I’m Coming Home” UK 7-inch single)

“Party With the Animals” (1992, “Mama I’m Coming Home” U.S. CD single)

“Living With the Enemy” (1995, “Perry Mason” UK CD single)

“Voodoo Dancer” (1996, “I Just Want You” UK CD single)

“Back On Earth” (1997, The Ozzman Cometh compilation)

“No Place For Angels” (2001, “Gets Me Through” CD single)

“Walk On Water” (2005, Prince Of Darkness box set)

"See You on the Other Side" (unreleased demo, seven-inch flexi-disc)