Ozzy Osbourne might be done performing live, but he's still got more to say. The Prince of Darkness will release a new memoir titled Last Rites on Oct. 7.

Last Rites marks Osbourne's second memoir, following 2009's I Am Ozzy. It's available to preorder now. You can see a brief trailer for the memoir below.

The book will detail the various health issues Osbourne has faced over the past several years (including a Parkinson's diagnosis that he revealed in 2020), which ultimately forced him to retire from the road. But Last Rites will also shine a light on Osbourne's turbulent marriage to his wife and manager, Sharon, preparations for the Back to the Beginning farewell concert and other aspects of his life and career.

'Last Rites' to Feature Stories With Bon Scott, John Bonham, Lemmy and More

As one of the most iconic figures in rock history, Osbourne has rubbed elbows with just about every rock and metal star imaginable. Accordingly, Last Rites will also feature stories of his run-ins with the likes of Bon Scott, John Bonham and Keith Moon, as well as his final moments with late Motorhead frontman and occasional collaborator Lemmy Kilmister, who died in 2015.

"People say to me, if you could do it all again, knowing what you know now, would you change anything? I’m like, fuck no," Osbourne said in a statement regarding Last Rites. "If I’d been clean and sober, I wouldn’t be Ozzy. If I’d done normal, sensible things, I wouldn’t be Ozzy. Look, if it ends tomorrow, I can’t complain. I’ve been all around the world. Seen a lot of things. I’ve done good … and I’ve done bad. But right now, I’m not ready to go anywhere.”

Osbourne's Last Rites announcement comes less than a week after his triumphant farewell performance at the Back to the Beginning concert in his native Birmingham, England. The star-studded event concluded with a solo set from Osbourne and a reunion of Black Sabbath's original lineup.