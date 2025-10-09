Win Ozzy Osbourne’s New ‘Last Rites’ Book

Ozzy Osbourne had been busy in the years leading up to his death earlier this summer and it wasn't just music. He managed to complete a documentary and a new memoir, Last Rites, which was released Oct. 7.

"My father had been working on Last Rites for a very long time—chipping away at it over the last three or four years. He always felt he needed to do a follow-up to I Am Ozzy, because so much had happened in the 20 years since that book was released," Osbourne detailed in a press interview. "From life after the TV show, to the [Black] Sabbath reunion, to releasing his last two albums, and finally his health issues. It was important to him to capture all of that."

Last Rites, as always, is an unflinching look at the incredible events that the heavy metal legend experienced in his life. He also reflects on the intense challenges he faced with his health in more recent years. There are anecdotes spanning Osbourne's entire career -- one choice moment involves him witnessing Steve Marriott delivering a powerhouse set against many odds with Humble Pie, when the British rockers shared the bill with Black Sabbath in 1972.

"He was very private about the process and didn’t share much about what he was including. I’d try to ask, but he’d often brush it off," Osbourne shared as far as how the book came together. "I’ve often said this about my father, he was the most humble egomaniac you could ever meet. He honestly didn’t think anyone would care about what he was writing in Last Rites. So when I asked him, he always downplayed it."

