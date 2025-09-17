A new documentary about Ozzy Osbourne is on the way.

Ozzy: No Escape From Now is a two-hour film that chronicles the last six years of Osbourne's life, beginning with the fall he suffered in 2019 that led to the cancellation of his farewell tour and many subsequent health issues, including a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease.

"At that time, the depression was so bad," Osbourne's wife Sharon says in the film (via a press release). "[He’d] be like what's the point in even getting up? I'm not getting up. I'm not working with the physiotherapist. What's the point?"

It was through music that Osbourne found the strength to carry on. When he collaborated with Post Malone and Andrew Watt in October of 2019 on a song called "Take What You Want," it boosted his morale.

"It got me out of the blues. It helped me," Osbourne says in the film. "That was the best medicine I ever had at that point."

Ozzy: No Escape From Now takes viewers through Osbourne's journey from the aforementioned fall all the way up to his very last concert, which took place on July 5, 2025, shortly before his passing.

A trailer for the film is available for viewing below.

Who Else Is in the Film?

In addition to Osbourne's family, various musical friends appear in the documentary, including Tony Iommi, Duff McKagan, Slash, James Hetfield, Billy Idol, Chad Smith, Zakk Wylde, Tom Morello, Billy Corgan and more.

"This is Ozzy like you’ve never seen before," the description of the film reads on YouTube, "an honest, warm and deeply personal portrait of one of the greatest rock stars of all-time, detailing how the singer’s world shuddered to a halt six years ago, forcing him to contemplate who he really is, confront his own mortality and question whether or not he can ever perform on stage for one last time."

Ozzy: No Escape From Now will stream exclusively on Paramount+ on Oct. 7.