November 2020 New Music Releases

November 2020's list of new music is topped by a surprise return: AC/DC will release their first new studio album since 2014's Rock or Bust, following a period where it seemed like the group's future was in doubt.

Fogerty’s Factory finds John Fogerty revisiting Creedence Clearwater Revival classics and other cover songs with an impromptu family band formed during the coronavirus lockdown. Whitesnake's upcoming Love Songs compilation is the second release in their "Red, White and Blues Trilogy."

The month's live projects include Neil Young's Return to Greendale, recorded during the Crazy Horse tour in support of 2003's Greendale. Pink Floyd has also restored, re-edited and remixed their 1988 concert movie and album Delicate Sound of Thunder.

More information on these and other new rock-related efforts can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2020 New Music Releases for details on projects issued throughout the year.

Nov. 6

David Bowie, Metrobolist (aka The Man Who Sold the World) (reissue)

Elvis Costello, The Complete Armed Forces

Harry Chapin, When in Doubt, Do Something (DVD)

Linda Ronstadt, Get Closer (vinyl reissue)

Orianthi [Alice Cooper], O

Perry Farrell, The Glitz, The Glamour (solo vinyl set)

Rick Wakeman, Christmas Variations (expanded reissue)

13th Floor Elevators, 7th Heaven – Music of the Spheres: The Complete Singles Collection

Whitesnake, Love Songs

Wilco, Summerteeth (expanded anniversary reissue)

Nov. 13

AC/DC, Power Up

The Cranberries, No Need to Argue: Expanded Edition

Elton John, Elton: Jewel Box

Keith Richards, Live at the Hollywood Palladium, December 15, 1988 (expanded box set)

Nov. 20

Dirty Knobs [Mike Campbell], Wreckless Abandon

Elvis Presley, From Elvis in Nashville (four-disc set)

Eric Clapton, Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 [Jeff Beck, Peter Frampton, Vince Gill, Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt, Tedeschi Trucks Band, others]

Iggy and the Stooges, You Think You're Bad, Man?: The Road Tapes '73-74 (5-CD clamshell set)

Iron Maiden, Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City

Jimi Hendrix, Live in Maui

John Fogerty, Fogerty’s Factory

Neil Young, Archives Volume 2; Return to Greendale (live)

Pink Floyd, Delicate Sound of Thunder (remixed)

Nov. 27

Al Stewart, 24 Carrots: 40th Anniversary Edition (3-CD)

Anthony Phillips [Genesis], Missing Links I-IV (5-CD clamshell set)

Iron Butterfly, Unconscious Power: An Anthology 1967-1971 (7-CD set)

Jon Anderson, Song of Seven (expanded reissue)

Smashing Pumpkins, Cyr

December and Beyond

Neil Young, Way Down in the Rust Bucket

Drive-By Truckers, The New OK

Kinks, Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One (expanded 50th anniversary reissue)

Peter Schilling, Vis Visa

Steven Wilson, The Future Bites

Weezer, Van Weezer