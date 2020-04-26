Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’

Miley Cyrus appeared on Saturday Night Live to perform a cover of Pink Floyd classic “Wish You Were Here.”

The pop singer, who’s crossed over into rock music several times in recent years, delivered the 1975 song from a campfire setting at home, as coronavirus lockdown restrictions remained in place.

You can watch the performance below:

It’s not the first time she’s performed a Pink Floyd track – in September 2019 she sang “Comfortably Numb” along with Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog.” Previously she’d covered Chris Cornell, Metallica, Nine Inch Nails and Paul Simon, and appeared on stage to sing with Elton John and Billy Idol separately.

Last year she confirmed that her next album would feature rock music, and although the release has been postponed, she reported that it was on course last month. “I’ve got some music that is sounding super rock ’n’ roll and I’m just excited to share, but not too much longer,” she said adding that some of the material was “kind of like Joan Jett vibes to it, just bringing back rock ’n’ roll.”

Cyrus admitted in a 2019 interview that she’d struggled with finding her own identity as she grew up famous. “I think now I actually have the respect that I want. When I walk into a room, people may think, ‘Okay, she gets her tits out.’ But they also think, ‘But she’s got a fucking sick voice,’ and that’s all I care about.”

Meanwhile, the Killers performed Tom Petty’s “The Waiting” on CBS’s This Morning show, marking the first time they’d played it since their tribute to Petty after his death in 2017. They’d later covered “American Girl” at the 2018 Rock and Rock Hall of Fame induction ceremony to honor the late artist. You can watch their new rendition of "The Waiting" below: