Listen to Miley Cyrus Cover Metallica

Miley Cyrus performed a covers-filled set at the final night of the Glastonbury Festival over the weekend that included renditions of Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" and Nine Inch Nails' "Head Like a Hole."

Setlist also reports that she worked a bit of Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog" into "Mother's Daughter," and covered Dolly Parton's classic "Jolene."

You can check out the audio of "Nothing Else Matters" and a snippet of video from "Head Like a Hole" below.

Listen to Miley Cyrus Perform 'Nothing Else Matters'

Watch Miley Cyrus Perform 'Head Like a Hole'

Metal Hammer noted that Cyrus and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich were photographed together at a Chris Cornell tribute concert earlier this year, and that she sang "Head Like a Hole" on an episode of Netflix's Black Mirror.

Metallica famously played Glastonbury in 2014, an appearance that caused some commotion in the U.K. in part due to the festival's traditional indifference toward metal and frontman James Hetfield's love of hunting. Even though a petition was drafted to throw them off the bill, Metallica's set went on as planned, complete with a special introductory short film and a T-shirt that mocked the controversy. They received support from Jack White, who played a bit of "Enter Sandman" during his performance earlier that evening.

Metallica are taking a few weeks off from another European leg of their WorldWired tour, but they'll reconvene in Berlin on Saturday and remain on the road through July 21. You can get more info here.

They have no other dates on their tour calendar as of now.