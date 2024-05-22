James Hetfield Says Lemmy’s Hall of Fame Snub Is a ‘Travesty’

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has admonished the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for not having inducted Lemmy Kilmister yet, calling it a “travesty” that the Motorhead legend has never been honored.

During an appearance on The Metallica Report podcast, Hetfield discussed his new tattoo which pays tribute to Lemmy and was made with ink mixed with the Motorhead frontman’s ashes.

“I had been given some ashes of Lemmy and a little silver bullet that was like a necklace,” Hetfield explained before describing the artwork. “The Iron Cross and the ace of spades. So Lemmy is able to still fly the bird to the world via me. And just a reminder of what an inspiration he has been in my life — what to do, what not to do.”

The Metallica singer further noted that the tattoo gave him a way to pay respects to Lemmy “maybe lieu of him being in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which still continues to piss me off."

It was at this point that Hetfield deviated from the initial topic, expressing his disapproval of Lemmy’s omission.

"The most rock and roll lifestyle-living person on this planet is not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” Hetfield declared, “which is a travesty, a shame. It's kind of a disrespect to rock and roll, basically. So this [tattoo] is me paying homage to him."

Has Motorhead Ever Been Considered for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

Despite a lengthy and hugely influential career, Motorhead has only been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame once. The band was up for consideration in 2020, but ultimately didn't earn induction.

Hetfield -- who was inducted into the Hall with Metallica in 2009 -- isn't the only notable rocker angered by Motorhead's continued snubbing. Earlier this year, Ozzy Osbourne -- who will be inducted for a second time in 2024 -- also argued Lemmy and his bandmates "should definitely be in."

“In my opinion, Lemmy Kilmister was the ultimate metal guy," Osbourne insisted. "He lived blues, meth, and malt brews. And he was a dear friend of mine. I really miss not having Lemmy around anymore."