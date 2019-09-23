Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd

Pop star Miley Cyrus continued her longstanding tradition of covering music by rock icons when she delivered versions of Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog” and Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” this past weekend.

The new takes were performed during her set at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas. You can watch a clip of “Black Dog” and the full version of “Comfortably Numb” below.

Earlier this year, Cyrus covered the classic Metallica track “Nothing Else Matters” and Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole"; she's previously performed “Black Dog” onstage. She’s also covered Chris Cornell and Paul Simon in the past.

In a recent interview, Cyrus suggested that her use of heavy music was part of an increasingly confident sense of self. “I think now I actually have the respect that I want,” she told Elle. “When I walk into a room, people may think, ‘Okay, she gets her tits out.’ But they also think, ‘But she’s got a fucking sick voice,’ and that’s all I care about."

She noted that it had taken time for her to identify herself, as a result of being a celebrity from a young age. “I tried to go to therapy a few times,” she explained. “And they treated me like I was everyone else who sits on the couch. They’d be like, ‘Well, you probably feel paranoid because you’re smoking weed.’ And it’s like, ‘No, I feel paranoid because people are putting little drones in my backyard.’

“One time I was naked on top of a fake horse when a drone showed up. And I’m like, 'Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better time.' At least I wasn’t sitting there drinking coffee, being boring. But now I think it’s kind of uninteresting for people to see me rebel.”