Mikkey Dee Recovering After Nearly Dying From Sepsis

Mikkey Dee has detailed his battle with sepsis, revealing he was close to death due to the bacterial blood infection.

"This holiday season, I have been hospitalized with a very serious blood infection (Sepsis),” the drummer explained in a post to Facebook. “I was admitted for three weeks but now I am home fighting this bastard bacteria. Thankfully, I have received fantastic care at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, my hometown. So thanks a million to all the Doctors and Nurses that have been giving me the most excellent care.”

"After several operations, I am now back home and the numbers are all going in the right direction,” Dee continued, adding that he still has “lots of recovery and rehab in front of me.”

The drummer, who has been a member of Scorpions since 2016, further noted his goal to be healthy and ready to go for the band's 60th anniversary residency in Las Vegas, which kicks off Feb. 27.

Mikkey Dee Underwent Emergency Surgery

In a separate interview, Dee explained how his health woes started after he sprained his foot in December.

"The ankle swelled up like hell, then it took on a weird shape and appearance and looked like an overcooked ham,” he recalled to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. “I became very ill so I had to go by ambulance to Sahlgrenska and there they found that I had sky-high values, so I became priority one there.”

Dee underwent a trio of emergency surgeries. According to the drummer, he was close to rejoining his late Motorhead bandmate, Lemmy Kilmister.

”They cut away what was dead and infected and badly infested. It was not a good journey I was on… Another day and I'd be playing drums with Lemmy in heaven. I can say that."