1

In "Ace of Spades," heavy rock has its ultimate expression of sheer decapitating efficiency. To put it another way, if Slayer’s Reign in Blood remains the benchmark for heavy-metal intensity delivered in less than half an hour, then "Ace of Spades" provides the individual-song equivalent. Every note and raspy croak is picture perfect, and the song’s collection of gambling metaphors is filled with wisdom usually reserved for scholarly texts and national constitutions. Not only is "Ace of Spades" a necessary part of any list of the Top 10 Motorhead Songs, but also any list of metal's all-time Top 10. Sorry, Lemmy, we mean rock 'n' roll.