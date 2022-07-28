Motorhead’s ‘Iron Fist’ Gets 40th-Anniversary Deluxe Reissue

Motorhead's Iron Fist will receive a 40th-anniversary reissue, with bonus tracks, studio demos and unreleased live footage included among its various new deluxe editions.

The band's fifth LP will be rereleased on Sept. 23 in two-CD and three-LP media-book formats, featuring a remaster of the original album, previously unreleased demos and a full concert from the Glasgow Apollo on March 18, 1982. A limited-edition blue-and-black swirl version of the standalone album will also be available, along with several merch bundles.

You can see the deluxe-edition Iron Fist track listing below and preorder the album or merch bundles at the band's website.

Released on April 17, 1982, Iron Fist marked the final album by Motorhead's classic "Three Amigos" lineup of singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister, guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke (who also produced the record) and drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor. It followed the band's landmark Ace of Spades album and blistering No Sleep 'til Hammersmith live LP.

The album received a lukewarm reception, with many criticizing Clarke's "sterile" production. The guitarist left the band less than a month after the release of Iron Fist and was replaced on the road by former Thin Lizzy guitarist Brian Robertson.

Kilmister agreed with the criticism. "The Iron Fist album was bad, inferior to anything else we've ever done," he told Classic Rock in 2007. "There are at least three songs on there that were completely unfinished. But there you go, we were arrogant. When you're successful that's what you become, you think it'll go on forever."

Clarke had a rosier view of his swan song with the band. "I don't think it's a bad album at all," he told UCR. "I think we were in bad shape at the time, the band. We didn't see eye to eye on a lot of things. We were tired, arguing, fighting. We probably could've done with some time off, but that's not something you did back then."

