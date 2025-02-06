Soft Machine Co-Founder Mike Ratledge Dead at 81

Mike Ratledge, keyboardist and founding member of Soft Machine, has died. He was 81 years old.

The news was confirmed by Ratledge's former bandmate and current Soft Machine guitarist John Etheridge in a Facebook post.

"Incredibly sad news that my great friend and Soft Machine legend passed away two hours ago after a brief illness," he said (per Louder). "Mike was the backbone of Soft Machine in the early years and a man with an absolutely incisive mind — a marvelous composer and keyboardist. A real renaissance man — so talented, cultured, charming — and a wonderful companion. We used to meet every few weeks for over 40 years — a treat for me. What a loss to all of us and his sisters and wonderful girlfriend Elena, who were with him at the end."

Mike Ratledge's Career

Born in Maidstone, Kent in 1943, Ratledge was educated in classical music growing up. Through friends he discovered jazz music and played piano in a band called the Daevid Allen Trio. He attended University College and earned a degree in both psychology and philosophy.

Not long after graduating, Ratledge's friends invited him to join their new band, Soft Machine, which then consisted of Robert Wyatt, Daevid Allen, Larry Nowlin and Kevin Ayers. Various lineup changes ensued, but Ratledge stayed with the group until 1976, contributing to nine of their albums and touring with the likes of Jimi Hendrix and future Police guitarist Andy Summers. He also played on albums by other artists during this time, including Syd Barrett's 1970 release The Madcap Laughs.

Following his work with Soft Machine, Ratledge collaborated with Mike Oldfield, among others, and composed music for film, TV and theater.

Listen to Soft Machine's 'Save Yourself'