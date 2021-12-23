Rockers got vaccinated in March 2021, and they posted the pictures to prove it.

Artists also reacted to Eddie Van Halen's "In Memoriam" tribute at the Grammys, which some fans considered to be way too short, one band put the final nail in its coffin and an unlikely friendship between two musicians was revealed. Also in March: 2020 album sales were tallied, with only one classic rocker cracking the Top 200.

You can read our March 2021 Recap below.

Rockers and Their Vaccination Experiences Were All Over Social Media

The first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out in December and January, and by March they were ready for the general public. Ozzy Osbourne received his vaccine a few months before his wife, Sharon, got hers and said, "As soon as I got it, I felt relieved." Paul Stanley of Kiss tweeted, "I got my second COVID shot this morning! So grateful and thrilled. Please, let's all stay safe as possible and continue to watch out for each other." Alice Cooper and his wife, Sheryl, got their shots in Phoenix after revealing that they had both contracted the virus earlier in the pandemic. And Sammy Hagar posted on Instagram, "I dislike shots as much as anyone. But I want to get back to playing live concerts, traveling the world without putting anyone at any risk - my family, my friends and myself included."

The Reason Behind the Short Grammy Tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen died in October 2019, and a short tribute was included during the "In Memoriam" segment at the Grammys five months later. Fans expected more than a 20-second clip that featured an image of a striped guitar onstage while one of the late guitarist's solos played. They demanded to know why the late rocker wasn't given more time in the spotlight. (Kenny Rogers, Little Richard and John Prine earned longer tributes.) Eddie's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, was asked to perform during the Grammy Awards but declined to play his father's signature piece "Eruption" as part of the segment because the request seemed somewhat "tone deaf" in his opinion. "It just didn’t feel right," Van Halen told Rolling Stone.

Pink Floyd Put Reunion Rumors to Rest

David Gilmour said Pink Floyd were definitely finished as a band. “It has run its course, we are done," he said in an interview with Guitar Player. "I’m all for Roger [Waters] doing whatever he wants to do and enjoying himself." Waters agreed that the band had reached its end years ago, telling Rolling Stone that a reunion "wouldn't be nice." Drummer Nick Mason also revealed that he had given up hope of a reunion. "After 20-something years, I was absolutely tired of waiting for the phone to ring with Roger or David going, ‘C’mon guys, let’s get the band back together,’" he told AZ Central. "I thought, ‘Forget that. It’s not gonna happen.'"

Tom Morello and Ted Nugent Reveal an Unlikely Friendship

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello revealed on The Howard Stern Show that he had formed an unlikely friendship with Ted Nugent, despite their widely different political views. (Morello is a proud liberal while Nugent is a passionate right-winger.) Morello was asked to join several other guitar players in a video celebrating Nugent's 60th birthday, and he was quick to point out the things the two guitar players have in common, including, he said, both being "free-speech advocates, our love of rock 'n' roll, our respect for Black artists who created rock." The message went over well with Nugent, who called Morello afterward to thank him for the tribute.

Only One Classic Rock Album Cracked the Billboard Top 200 in 2020

Ozzy Osbourne's Ordinary Man came out in February 2020 and turned out to be the only new rock studio album to enter Billboard's Top 200 year-end chart. Ordinary Man nudged in at No. 199 during the final tally, while many other noted classic-rock artists who released albums the same year were noticeably absent. Bob Dylan's acclaimed Rough and Rowdy Ways, AC/DC's Power Up, Bruce Springsteen's Letter To You and Paul McCartney's McCartney III were all missing from 2020's Top 200 albums.

