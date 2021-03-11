David Gilmour Dismisses Pink Floyd Reunion: ‘We Are Done’

David Gilmour said there will be no Pink Floyd reunion.

“It has run its course, we are done," he said in a recent interview with Guitar Player. "I’m all for Roger [Waters] doing whatever he wants to do and enjoying himself."

As for Waters, he, too, isn't interested in getting the band back together. “No, [a reunion] wouldn’t be nice," he told Rolling Stone last year. "It would be fucking awful. Obviously, if you’re a fan of those days of Pink Floyd, well, then you have a different point of view. I had to live through it. That was my life. And I know in the wake of it, I’ve been cast as something of a villain by whoever, whatever. So be it. I can live with that. But would I trade my liberty for those chains? No fucking way.”

Waters also attempted to hash things out with Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason last year, to no avail. “I actually suggested going democratic,” Waters said. “I said, ‘Why don’t we just have a vote? There’s only three of us. And then we can decide all those like that.’ And at least we can just get on. But they wouldn’t have that. They didn’t want it.”

Tensions were high for much of last year. Last spring, when Waters released a new version of the band's "Mother," fans lamented that the video was not on the Pink Floyd website, a circumstance Waters said was due to his being "banned by David Gilmour from the website."

The year before that, even Mason had given up hope of a reunion. "After 20-something years, I was absolutely tired of waiting for the phone to ring with Roger or David going, ‘C’mon guys, let’s get the band back together,’" he told AZ Central. "I thought, ‘Forget that. It’s not gonna happen.'"

It appears the divide is simply too wide to overcome for the three former bandmates, who have each moved on to personal projects. “I absolutely don’t want to go back. I don’t want to go and play stadiums," Gilmour said. "I’m free to do exactly what I want to do and how I want to do it.”

Pink Floyd Albums Ranked