Watch Liam Gallagher Change Oasis Lyrics for Coronavirus

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher changed the lyrics to four of the band’s classic tracks by way of encouraging fans to stay sanitized amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gallagher – who recently urged brother Noel to agree to a post-pandemic benefit reunion show – posted three videos to Instagram, showing him washing his hands while singing. He renamed “Wonderwall” to “Wonderwash,” “Supersonic” to “Soapersonic” and “Champagne Supernova” to “Champagne Sopernova,” inviting those watching: “If you know the words, wash along.” He added a bonus performance of “For What It’s Worth,” changing the lines “For what it’s worth I’m sorry for the hurt I caused / I'll be the first to say, ‘I made my own mistakes’” to “For wash it’s worth I’m sorry for the germs… I’ll be the first to say, ‘Wash your fucking hands.’”

At time of writing a total of over 315,000 cases had been confirmed around the world, with 13,583 deaths as a result. In the U.S. the total number of infections was 26,900 – an increase of nearly 3,000 overnight – with an additional 92 deaths over 24 hours taking the total to 348. Many parts of the world have initiated self-isolation and social distancing rules in a bid to prevent the figures continuing to expand exponentially, which could make it impossible for health services to cope with the number of people needing attention.

Meanwhile, Neil Young hosted the first of his Fireside Sessions series of home-made live concerts, performing a set of classics and rarities while wife Daryl Hannah operated the camera. “I hope you’re doing well,” he told those watching, ‘and I hope everything is okay in your house and I hope you have a place to be where you’re with your loved ones.” You can watch the show on his website.

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett reported that he was trying to spend the band’s downtime positively. “Things are most definitely not business-as-usual, but I’m good, staying safe, working on riffs,” he said. “Hope you are all okay out there as well.”

Italy-based record label Frontiers Music Srl announced a number of release postponements. Italy is the worst-hit nation in the world, with 4,825 deaths confirmed and 6,557 new cases reported in the 24 hours leading up to the time of writing. “Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it has caused on multiple facets of our industry, including how physical retail is able to operate, this was a choice we were simply forced to make,” the label explained.

Among the changes, Dennis DeYoung’s 26 East, Vol. 1 will arrive on May 22 instead of Apr. 10, while two Blue Oyster Cult archive titles, iHeart Radio Theater N.Y.C. 2012 and Curse of the Hidden Mirror, will arrive on June 12 instead of May 8.