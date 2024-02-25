Liam Gallagher to Rock Hall: ‘Do Me a Favor and F— Off’

Liam Gallagher has some harsh words for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Gallagher’s former band, Oasis, was recently announced as a nominee for this year’s Hall of Fame class. Other nominees include Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, Foreigner and Mariah Carey. The latter name seems to really have rattled Gallagher. During a recent conversation with The Sunday Times, the frontman expressed his displeasure with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favor and fuck off,” Gallagher declared. “It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed.”

The Oasis singer also expressed disdain for the Hall’s leadership group, many of whom help decide each year’s crop of nominees.

“I’ve done more for rock ‘n’ roll than half of them clowns on that board,” the singer insisted, “so it’s all a load of bollocks.”

Gallagher Has Previously Blasted the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

This isn’t the first time Gallagher has openly criticized the Hall. Shortly after Oasis was announced as one of the 2024 nominees, the rocker took to social media to blast the institution.

“Fuck the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x,” the singer wrote on X, using the Jamaican word “Bumbaclart,” s a Jamaican derogatory term that translates to "ass cloth." In a separate thread, Gallagher also explained to one fan why he had no interest in the Hall’s honor. "I don't need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat."