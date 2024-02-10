2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

The 2024 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have been announced.

This year's list includes: Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane's Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinead O'Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade and A Tribe Called Quest.

Of those, Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Kravitz, Oasis, O'Connor, Osbourne and Sade are all first time nominees.

The winning nominees will be announce in late April.

Criticism From the Nominees

A few of the nominees have previously voiced their misgivings over being included in the hall.

"You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars," Cher said in December of last year. "I'm not kidding you, I was about to say I'm not shitting you. I'm never changing my mind. They can just go you-know-what-themselves."

Osbourne has already been inducted as a member of Black Sabbath, but for years has made it clear that he's more or less uninterested in the accolade.

"Just take our name off the list," he said in a statement in 1999, the year Black Sabbath received their third Hall nomination. "Save the ink. Forget about us. The nomination is meaningless because it's not voted on by the fans. It's voted on by the supposed elite of the industry and the media, who've never bought an album or concert ticket in their lives, so their vote is totally irrelevant to me."

His wife, however, has lobbied for Osbourne's inclusion as a solo act. "He sold nearly a hundred million albums as a solo artist," Sharon Osbourne said in 2023. "So where is he? Induct him.

Like last year, this year's induction ceremony will be streamed via Disney+, with an ABC airing to take place at a later date. It will take place in Cleveland, Ohio.