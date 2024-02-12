Liam Gallagher Says ‘F––– the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’

Liam Gallagher responded with a one-line message to the news that Oasis has been shortlisted for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2024.

“Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x,” the singer wrote on X, making clear his feelings on the matter. (“Bumbaclart” is a Jamaican derogatory term that literally means "ass cloth.")

Gallagher shared more of his thoughts in response to other X users. "Don’t waste your time," he said to one fan petitioning for Oasis on the daily Rock Hall fan vote. "As much as it's appreciated it's all a load of bollox [bollocks]."

Elsewhere, the frontman said he was secure in his rock 'n' roll bonafides, telling another fan, "I don't need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat." However, when asked if he would pull a Sex Pistols and skip the ceremony if inducted, Gallagher said, "I couldn't think of anything worse."

Oasis was recently named alongside Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane's Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Sinead O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade and A Tribe Called Quest. (Gallagher, for the record, thinks Carey is especially deserving of the honor, saying "she smashed it.")

Public voting is now open, and fans can vote for up to seven artists once a day every day until April 26. The fan vote does not guarantee induction and counts only as a single Rock Hall member’s votes, added to the 1,000 or so members who each have a say.

Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, Mick Jones React to Rock Hall Nomination

Other artists were less negative about the possibility of induction. “I’m deeply honored to receive this news from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” Osbourne said. “To be one of the few musicians who’s being considered for a second entry, now as a solo artist, is something I could never have imagined. After 44 years as a solo artist, the fact that I can continue to record music and receive this recognition is something I am incredibly proud of.”

Frampton noted, “I’m thrilled to be nominated for induction. … Now that I’m nominated, I’m going to ask you a huge favor. Please vote for me (a lot) … and let’s get this done!”

Foreigner leader Mick Jones told Billboard: “I deeply appreciate the recognition. … It is wonderful that Foreigner has maintained its presence all these years and brought the music to our fans. Getting this news is an incredible endorsement of what we have achieved over time.”