Liam Gallagher Wants Oasis Reunion for Coronavirus Benefit

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher called on his brother and ex-bandmate Noel Gallagher to agree to a “one-off” reunion in aid of coronavirus issues.

Liam said the show should take place once the global emergency is receding and could also include other British bands who had split up.

"Once this is put to bed, we need to get Oasis back for a one-off gig ... for charity,” he tweeted. “C’mon, Noel, we can then go back to our amazing solo careers.”

In a follow-up post, he added “All these miserable fucking cunts in bands who think they're too cool for school" - singling out the Jam's Paul Weller and the Smith's Johnny Marr. "What a gig.”

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden called off their scheduled visit to Australia and New Zealand set for May 1 to 13, saying the postponement was “due to the ongoing coronavirus situation and recent government instruction.” The band added that further changes to its touring plans in other part of the world “could become necessary” and thanked fans for their patience.

Pop singer Rita Ora revealed that Bob Geldof helped her become proactive with the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, founded by the World Health Organization to help those in need as a result of the virus.

“Thinking about what I can do to try and help, I reached out to Sir Bob Geldof for advice on how best to make any kind of difference,” Ora said in a statement. “Bob was beyond gracious, as of course he has been the master of mobilizing young people all his life. He and I have been discussing ways of mobilizing and uniting the younger generation with clear effective messaging.”

Ora’s first act, suggested by Geldof, was to create a logo for the fund, which features a virus encased in a peace logo. It’s now on sale on a range of merchandise items, with profits going toward the fund. “We would love you to buy whatever you can afford or make a small donation,” Ora said, “but I wanted you to know that if that is not possible for you, even sharing or posting the symbol will help.”

An online petition calling on Spotify to triple royalties to artists in response to the emergency began gathering attention after it was launched by American musician Evan Greer. “Artists have lost income they are depending on to feed their families, and the future is completely uncertain,” he argued. Many in the music industry are trying to help. Events are moving online, and Bandcamp just announced a major fundraiser on March 20 where they'll donate their revenue share on every download and purchase.”

He noted that Spotify "has done nothing. They're continuing to exploit musicians by paying next to nothing for streams, even while there are more and more people at home listening to music. This is a moment when big tech companies need to do their part to help.”

His demands included the permanent tripling of “incredibly low” payments and a $500,000 donation to Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 fund. A Spotify spokesperson told The Guardian that the company was “working to assist” artists via MusiCares and making free ad space available to governments to pass on health information. While no official figures exist, it’s estimated that Spotify pays creators $0.00318 per stream and that the figure has dropped over time.