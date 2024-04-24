Oasis Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Perhaps one of the most interesting things about Oasis, an unequivocal star of '90s rock, is that, unlike a lot of other acts, becoming hugely successful was never necessarily on their to-do list.

"I don't want to get too big. I'd love to do Wembley Stadium but where do you go after that? I didn't think we'd get to this stage here for another two years and in a way it's fuckin' pissed me off," Noel Gallagher said in a 1994 interview, the same year Oasis released their debut album, Definitely Maybe, an astronomical success. It went straight to No. 1 on the U.K. chart and became, at the time, the fastest-selling debut album in British music history. The band had formed just three years earlier, with Noel's younger brother Liam Gallagher as lead vocalist, Paul Arthurs on guitar, Paul McGuigan on bass guitar and Tony McCarroll on drums.

"We had all these ideas we were going to be this maverick outcast band from Manchester, being from Manchester everyone fucking hates you anyway," Noel continued. "We were going to shove it up them for two years and then we'd spilt up."

But Definitely Maybe was just the tip of the iceberg. Their sophomore album, (What's the Story) Morning Glory? featured the song that would become an inescapable anthem of '90s music, one that permeated pop culture in just about every way imaginable: "Wonderwall." If Oasis hadn't already solidified their place in the rock canon, they did with that one track alone.

Oasis, who became nearly as famous for the stormy relationship between the Gallagher brothers as they did for their musical output, parted ways in 2009. There has never been a reunion.

But in their time together, the Britpop legends put out seven studio albums. Here they are, ranked worst to best.