Liam Gallagher Dashes Oasis Bandmate’s Reunion Talk

Former Oasis bandmate Andy Bell's mention of an Oasis reunion has been brushed aside by Liam Gallagher.

Of course, Liam has asked his estranged brother Noel Gallagher to put the past behind them and reform Oasis several times over the years, to no avail. Bell, their former bassist, has since moved on to the Ride, but nevertheless remains cautiously optimistic about a reunion.

"Yeah, they probably will," he told Virgin Radio recently. "I think yeah, they probably will do it. I don't think it looks likely right now, but life is long, isn't it?"

READ MORE: Five Reasons Oasis Should Be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Oasis is part of 2024's nominating class for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – though Liam has told the organization to "do me a favor and fuck off." He's now performing with ex-Stone Roses guitarist John Squire after releasing a self-titled joint LP.

Bell added that he could see a Stone Roses-style reunion for Oasis, despite a backstage bust-up between the Gallagher brothers that ended the band in 2009. "They were not getting on at all, and there was a lot of bad blood in the press and stuff with the Roses, and then suddenly you were hearing about gigs," Bell added. "I think we could see something like that for Oasis."

Andy Bell Apologizes For Mentioning Oasis Reunion

Liam, on the other hand, said it's time to move on. "Andy Bell from Ride, the shoegazing phenomenon, should really not be getting people's hopes up," he said on X. "It's not big and it's not clever."

Amid building fan response, Liam added: "I've never mentioned [an] Oasis reunion. It's over. We must all really move [on] for our own mental health."

Bell, who was also part of Beady Eye with Liam, has since backtracked. "Apologies!" he replied on X, adding that he "didn't mean to get anyone's hopes up. Nothing to see here!"