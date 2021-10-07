Kix Drummer Jimmy Chalfont Sidelined by Heart Attack

Kix drummer Jimmy “Chocolate” Chalfont suffered a heart attack and is recovering from emergency surgery, the band announced.

They confirmed that their upcoming tour plans would not be affected and named the stand-in musicians who’ll take Chalfont’s place on the road while he focused on his recovery.

“Jimmy ‘Chocolate’ suffered a heart attack at his home on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 29, and was rushed to the hospital,” a statement read. “He had immediate surgery to insert two stents in his heart then another surgery the next day for another stent. Good news is he is feeling way better, has been discharged from the hospital and is doing well resting at home. However, he may have a bit of a road in front of him for cardiac rehab to allow him to make a safe and full recovery.”

The band remained “committed to playing all shows that are currently booked,” the statement noted.

“We want to stress that no shows are being canceled or postponed. … With Jimmy’s blessing, we would like to announce that Will Hunt (Evanescence, Black Label Society, Slaughter) will be taking over drum duties for the upcoming Monsters on the Mountain in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., on Oct. 15. Will is excited to perform with Kix, and we are lucky to have such a seasoned veteran able to step in last minute. For all other shows … our good friend John Allen (Stone Horses, Child’s Play, SR-71) will be sitting in on drums until Jimmy is able to play again.”

Chalfont, via his bandmates, asked fans to “throw their full support behind our temporary drummers.” Meanwhile, they said, he was “fully dedicated to improving his health, and he intends to be back on his throne in his rightful place as soon as physically possible.”

The drummer joined Kix – then known as the Shooze – in 1978 and remained a member until their split in 1996. Chalfont took part in the band's 2003 reunion, although he was temporarily replaced by Aaron Isaacs due to family commitments in 2008.