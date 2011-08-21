The Best AC/DC Songs That Are Not Actually by AC/DC

Few classic-rock catalogs command as much respect as AC/DC’s. Their longevity speaks for itself. But perhaps nothing speaks louder than the band's deceivingly simple and straightforward songwriting style. Unlike, say, Led Zeppelin, their approach has both influenced and encouraged countless bands to learn their craft covering AC/DC songs.

Another surprisingly long list of bands has gone the extra step of writing their own songs using the AC/DC template, and it is to those bands that this list is dedicated. Sure, some may look down upon these acts for borrowing from AC/DC instead of carving their own style, but don’t forget that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery: