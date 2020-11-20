Kiss Announce ‘Kiss 2020 Goodbye’ New Year’s Eve Virtual Concert

Kiss will perform a virtual 'Kiss 2020 Goodbye' concert on New Year's Eve.

The concert, their first since a March 10 date in Lubbock, Texas, will be held in front of "a live COVID-screened and safe audience" from the Royal Beach at Atlantis Dubai. The performance will begin at 9PM Dubai time, 9AM PST and noon EST on Dec. 31. The promotional video embedded below promises fans "the biggest & baddest concert event and pyrotechnics show of the year."

“After nine months of this pandemic darkness, the world may finally be seeing light of day," the band said in a news release. "On New Year’s Eve, Kiss will rock the heavens, shake the earth and blaze the way out of 2020 with the largest and most bombastic celebration in our and anyone else’s history. We all need it. We all deserve it. Here’s to 2021."

The show will be filmed with more than 50 cameras offering 360-degree views, and put nearly 400 crew members back to work for the first time in eight months. The news release says "the production will take extraordinary on-site COVID protocols, including daily testing and biometric crew wristbands to ensure highest safety standards for the entire event."

Access to the event can be purchased at Kiss2020Goodbye.com, with prices starting at $49.99 and ranging up to $999 for a bundle that includes 14 "exclusive and limited-edition items" including a Blu-ray of the concert.

Kiss were in the midst of their End of the Road farewell tour when they were forced off the road by the pandemic back in March. Those dates were originally supposed to end on July 17, 2021, in Kiss' hometown of New York City. The band also postponed this year's edition of their annual Kiss Kruise.