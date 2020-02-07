Kiss and David Lee Roth Stampede Through Buffalo: Photo Gallery

Just three shows into their tour together, Kiss and David Lee Roth are proving to be quite the tag team.

The soon-to-be-retired masked foursome and Van Halen's longtime singer brought the End of the Road tour to the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Feb. 5. You can see exclusive photos and complete set lists from the show below.

Unlike his recent solo Las Vegas residency, Roth didn't spend any time on storytelling; instead, he barreled through 11 Van Halen and solo songs in less than 45 minutes. His band sounded even more sharp and muscular than it did on opening night.

But Kiss didn't travel through the snow and cold of upstate New York to be outdone. Operating on a slightly scaled-down but still dazzling version of their new stage show, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer delivered a strong 21-song set. With the recent additions of "Tears Are Falling" and "Crazy Crazy Nights," the set list is now almost a third filled with songs from the band's '80s catalog.

Kiss and Roth will remain on the road together for the next five weeks. The current leg of the tour wraps up in Biloxi, Miss., on March 15. Kiss will then spend much of the summer in South American and Brazil, before the two acts reunite and return to North America for another five-week stretch beginning Aug. 28 in Burgettstown, Penn. You can get complete ticket information at KissOnline.com.

Kiss, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, 2/5/20

1. "Detroit Rock City" - from Destroyer (1976)

2. "Shout It Out Loud" - from Destroyer (1976)

3. "Deuce" - from Kiss (1974)

4. "Say Yeah" - from Sonic Boom (2009)

5. "I Love It Loud" - from Creatures of the Night (1982)

6. "Heaven's On Fire" - from Animalize (1984)

7. "Tears Are Falling" - from Asylum (1985)

8. "War Machine" - from Creatures of the Night (1982)

9. "Lick It Up" - from Lick It Up (1983)

10. "Calling Dr. Love" - from Rock and Roll Over (1976)

11. "100,000 Years" - from Kiss (1974)

12. "Cold Gin"- from Kiss (1974)

13. "God of Thunder" - from Destroyer (1976)

14. "Psycho Circus" - from Psycho Circus (1998)

15. "Parasite" - from Hotter Than Hell (1974)

16. "Love Gun" - from Love Gun (1977)

17. "I Was Made for Lovin' You" - from Dynasty (1979)

18. "Black Diamond"- from Kiss (1974)

19. "Beth" - from Destroyer (1976)

20. "Crazy Crazy Nights" - from Crazy Nights (1987)

21. "Rock and Roll All Nite" - from Dressed to Kill (1975)

David Lee Roth, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, 2/5/20

1. "You Really Got Me" (Kinks cover) - from Van Halen (1978)

2. "Beautiful Girls" - from Van Halen II (1979)

3. "Unchained" - from Fair Warning (1981)

4. "Panama" - from 1984 (1984)

5. "Jamie's Cryin'" - from Van Halen (1978)

6. "Tobacco Road" (John D. Loudermilk cover) From Eat 'Em and Smile (1986)

7. Runnin' With the Devil" - from Van Halen (1978)

8. "Just Like Paradise" - from Skyscraper (1988)

9. "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" - From Van Halen (1978)

10. "Just a Gigolo / I Ain't Got Nobody" ( Irving Caesar, Leonello Casucci / Roger Graham, Spencer Williams covers) - from Crazy From the Heat (1985)

11. "Jump" - from 1984 (1984)