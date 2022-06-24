Kiss Announces ‘Off the Soundboard: Live in Des Moines 1977′ LP

Kiss will release a new live album, Off the Soundboard: Live in Des Moines 1977, on Sept. 9. You can see the track listing below.

The latest installment in the band's Off the Soundboard official live bootleg series follows March's Live in Virginia Beach from 2004 and last summer's Tokyo 2001. Des Moines 1977 will be available to stream and download, as well as purchase in a two-LP standard black vinyl set, a single CD and a limited-edition two-LP set pressed on 180-gram purple vinyl, available exclusively through Kiss’ official online store. All versions are available to preorder now.

Kiss recorded Live in Des Moines 1977 when they were at the peak of their powers as a platinum-selling, arena-filling juggernaut. They were riding high off the successes of 1976's Destroyer and Rock and Roll Over and 1977's Love Gun. The track listing accordingly features all of their biggest hits and fan favorites from the era, including "Love Gun," "Shock Me," "Calling Dr. Love," "Shout it Out Loud," "Rock and Roll All Nite," "Detroit Rock City" and "Beth."

Kiss' mid-'70s zenith has already been documented extensively with twin official live albums, 1975's Alive! and 1977's Alive II. The former peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and was certified gold, while the latter reached No. 7 and was certified double platinum.

Kiss, 'Off the Soundboard: Live in Des Moines 1977' Track Listing

1. "I Stole Your Love"

2. "King of the Night Time World"

3. "Ladies Room"

4. "Firehouse"

5. "Love Gun"

6. "Let Me Go, Rock 'N Roll"

7. "Makin' Love"

8. "Christine Sixteen"

9. "Shock Me"

10. "I Want You"

11. "Calling Dr. Love"

12. "Shout it Out Loud"

13. "God of Thunder"

14. "Rock and Roll All Nite"

15. "Detroit Rock City"

16. "Beth"

17. "Black Diamond"