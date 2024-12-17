Kid Rock Is ‘Gonna Open a Can of Whoop Ass’ on Ticketing Industry

Fans who are tired of the ticketing industry gouging concertgoers can now rejoice: Kid Rock is coming to the rescue.

In a post to Instagram, Rock – real name Robert James Ritchie – revealed that he has met with Donald Trump’s Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi to tackle issues plaguing the concert ticket industry.

“What a treat to break bread with our soon to be Attorney General Pam Bondi,” the Bawitaba singer wrote. “I look forward to working with her and the whole administration to help fix the fiasco of buying concert tickets. Gonna open a can of whoop ass on the bots, scalpers, venues, ticketing companies, managers and artists alike who rip off and deceive the public with the horse shit that has gone on for decades and only gotten worse.”

Scalping, junk fees and the rise of "dynamic pricing" are just some of the major issues that have hindered many fans' abilities to attend concerts. To that end, Rock went on to challenge industry leaders to be part of the solution.

“Whoever in charge that wants to help fix this, get your ass to the table,” the rocker declared. “Otherwise, Fuck Around and Find Out.”

Kid Rock's Support for Donald Trump

Rock has been a longtime supporter of Donald Trump. He's performed at several of the politician's rallies and even visited Trump at the White House during his first term in office.

Despite his heavily right leaning views, Rock offered a surprisingly measured response following Trump's reelection earlier this year.

"Now is not the time to gloat," the musician said in a message to his fans. "We must remember that most of our left-leaning friends are good people, who want the same things in life as we do, but simply think differently on how to get there. It is now time to be the bigger man, to extend an olive branch and unite all reasonable people of this great nation. God has blessed America, and together with President Trump, we will make America great again."