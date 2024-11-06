Donald Trump Wins 2024 Election: Rockers React With Joy and Anger

Rock stars including Dee Snider, Sebastian Bach and Ted Nugent are reacting to Donald Trump's presidential election victory Tuesday night in very different ways.

Trump, running as the Republican candidate, defeated Democratic nominee Kamala Harris to become only the second person elected to nonconsecutive terms as president of the United States.

You can see social media reactions from various rock stars below. We will update this list if and when more musicians make their own posts later in the day.

Longtime Trump supporter Nugent was jubilant, posting a photo of a large wreath of flowers surrounding a Trump election sign and declaring, "Glory glory hallelujah thank God!" Former Skid Row frontman and longtime solo star Bach was clearly far less pleased, declaring "fuck America" and asking "what the fuck is wrong with you people" in a series of early morning tweets.

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, who earlier on Election Day predicted that Trump didn't have "even close to a majority," promptly admitted he misjudged the situation: "Well, I was very wrong. The American people have spoken. I accept their choice."