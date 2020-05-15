Listen to Kansas’ New Song ‘Memories Down the Line’

Kansas have released the official lyric video for their new song called "Memories Down the Line." The track represents fans’ latest peek at The Absence of Presence, the band’s upcoming album, which is due June 26.

In the heartstring-tugging video, images of loving families are shown via photographs come to life, each displaying short vignettes. The visuals drive home the song's cross-generational theme, its chorus advising, "Send these memories down the line, for future generations / Send these memories down the line, and let them know we tried / Lessons locked inside for them to find / Send these memories down the line."

"'Memories Down the Line' starts out as a piano-based rock ballad," explained keyboardist Tom Brislin during a conversation with Prog. "It builds dynamically to a more powerful sound that still has a sense of longing to it. Lyrically, I was intrigued by the concept of not only passing down one's physical traits from generation to generation, but also the experiences that shape us. As with a number of coincidences occurring with this album, I had no idea we would be living through unforgettable times when the song would be released."

"We are living during a time when people are doing a lot of reflecting — reflecting on past memories or the memories they are making right now," added the band’s singer, Ronnie Platt. "'Memories Down the Line' really makes one consider the importance of sharing our experiences with those who come after us. I love the sincerity of the song."

You can watch the lyric video for “Memories Down the Line” below.

Kansas’ last album, The Prelude Implicit, came out in 2016. The Absence of Presence will mark the 16th studio LP of the band’s career. The group previously teased the release by previewing a handful of its tracks before releasing the first single, "Throwing Mountains," in April.